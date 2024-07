Sligo Leitrim TD Martin Kenny has been announced as Sinn Féin’s new spokesperson on Agriculture.

Deputy Kenny will replace Roscommon Galway TD Claire Kerrane in the role, who will now take up the childcare portfolio.

This comes following a minor reshuffle in the party, which owes to the initial departure of Kathleen Funchion who has been elected to the European Parliament.

Deputy Kerrane was appointed Agricultural spokesperson in April 2023, taking over from Matt Carthy TD.