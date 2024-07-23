A young man from Sligo who died tragically in Canada earlier this month will be laid to rest this afternoon.

Anthony McGwynne, originally from Calry in North Sligo, died when the motorbike he was on was struck by a car in Vancouver on Thursday July 4.

The collision occurred around 9:30pm at night and despite the best efforts to save Mr. McGwynne’s life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 27 years old.

Mr. McGwynne’s Funeral Mass will take place at 12 noon today in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan.

He will be laid to rest afterwards at Clogher New Cemetery in Calry.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.