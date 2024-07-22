70 new jobs have been announced by PennEngineering at its Galway City plant in Mervue.

€14 million is being invested by the company in this expansion which will see the positions filled over the next five years.

A new building on site will be constructed as well as a new technology and training centre and testing laboratories and a customer experience centre.

These developments are aimed to enhance its capacity and meet increasing demands faced for the company’s engineering fastening solutions.

A variety of roles will be included in the expansion, in the sectors of manufacturing, engineering, training and more.

This expansion project, launched today, is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

(photo credit to businesswire)