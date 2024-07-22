A Status Yellow Blight Warning has been issued by Met Éireann for the entire country.

This warning will last until tomorrow morning and a detailed map shows that areas of the west of Ireland will be at high risk of infection.

The national metrological service has detailed that these conditions will persist until tomorrow morning when cooler and fresher weather will then spread from the west with the risk of blight diminishing.

Areas of west and south west Mayo look to be the most in danger, along with the area of the Mayo/ Sligo border between Bonniconlon and Lough Talt.

Potato blight is caused by a fungal-like organism called Phytophthora infestans.

Here is a detailed map, courtesy of Met Éireann: