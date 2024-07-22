The woman who died in a drowning incident at Old Head Beach in Louisburgh has been named locally.

Cathy Hughes, who was aged in her 60s, grew up in Westport and had been living in Salthill in County Galway.

Ms. Hughes was a regular visitor to both Louisburgh and Westport and drowned yesterday at Old Head despite efforts to save her life.

She was a very talented artist and also a member of the entrepreneurial Hughes family, steeped in business in Westport and beyond.

Ms. Hughes’ remains have been taken to Mayo University Hospital for a post mortem, which is expected to be conducted today.

Growing up in the 1960s in Westport, she was one of a family of 13.

Her mother Maura was a cousin to the actress Grace Kelly whose grandfather John (also Kelly) emigrated from Newport to the United States in the late 1800s.

No funeral arrangements have been announced as of yet.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.