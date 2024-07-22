Ahead of Reek Sunday this weekend, members of the public are being advised to be aware of new medical equipment that has been put in place in the eco powered cabinets located on the holy mountain.

There are 3 cabinets on Croagh Patrick with each one holding a defibrillator.

This year, trauma kits have been added to the boxes, which includes the necessary equipment needed to clean and strap a cut or a wound that someone may get while climbing.

Additionally a 300mg aspirin has been put in the boxes.

The aspirin is given to those with chest pains or who have suffered a heart attack, and helps to prevent another attack from happening.

Darren Forde is the creator of Eco Powered Cabinets.

He has been giving Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more information about what's available in the boxes....