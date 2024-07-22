A Ballyhaunis councillor has called for a review into the time bound policy that is currently in place in awarding medals of bravery to soldiers.

Councillor Alma Gallagher made the call at the unveiling of a monument to honour the late Private Billy Kedian, who was killed 25 years ago on a peacekeeping mission in South Lebanon with the Irish Defence Forces.

Billy, who was 21 years old, saved the lives of 11 of his colleagues while they were under attack.

He wasn't on duty at the time.

Minister of State for Defence Jennifer Carroll MacNeill was at the ceremony, and councillor Gallagher called on her to ensure a review is carried out and that a Military Medal of Gallantry is awarded to the family of Private Kedian.