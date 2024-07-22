A fall from an e-scooter at Spencer Street, Castlebar, last December did not cause the death of a 52-year-old man who died later in Mayo University Hospital, an inquest heard today (Monday).

A pathologist told an inquest hearing in Swinford that Thomas Coady, a mechanic who was born in America, was found on the street after falling from an e-scooter but there was no sign of any injuries.

The cause of death was respiratory failure caused by bronchial pneumonia and an overdose of prescribed drugs including Tramadol and codeine, pathologist Dr. Fadel Bennani explained.

After noting that the fall from the e-scooter did not appear to have caused Mr. Coady’s death, the Coroner for the District of Mayo, Pat O’Connor today adjourned the finalisation of the inquest to a later date when he will deliver a verdict.