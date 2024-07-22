The Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced two days of free admission to over 80 heritage sites on the 17th and 18th August, the opening weekend of National Heritage Week 2024.

This National Heritage Week, the OPW will invite visitors to explore the links between people and communities, to look at what brings us together and what connects us.

Over the coming weeks, a full programme of OPW National Heritage Week events will be announced.

For a full list of OPW Heritage Sites, please see heritageireland.ie

National Heritage Week runs from the 17th to 25th August 2024.