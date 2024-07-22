There is an urgent need to continue the footpath from the Lios Na Circe development towards Castlebar Golf Club.

That’s the view of local Fine Gael Councillor Cyril Burke who is also calling on the local authority to consider works to replace some of the broken footpaths on the left hand side after the traffic lights on the Breaffy road heading towards Breaffy.

Cllr. Burke has this proposal put forward for this month’s Municipal District Meeting.

He believes its a crucial piece of infrastructure for the community on that end of the town.

This area he says is developing and needs supports such as this footpath leading to houses and amenities.

Cllr. Burke has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.....