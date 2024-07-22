Irelands forestry company Coillte have teamed up with an app for adventurers to help improve navigation of it's amenities.



The pilot programme see's the launch of advanced features to the free app HiiKER's, helping visitors with information on all activities available.



The Irish app has enabled over a million users to plan their trips around the world and is being trialled in 7 Coillte forests across the country.



Pat Neville Communications Manager with Coillte says the app will make it easier to explore the forests.