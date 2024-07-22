Donald Trump says the favourite to go up against him in the US Presidential election is 'not a competent person'.



Joe Biden threw his weight behind Kamala Harris to take the Democratic nomination after he decided to withdraw from the race.



The 81 year-old's decision follows concerns about his fitness to serve another four years.



He thinks it's in the best interests of his country and party to step down, but insists he will see out his term of office.

The US president visited Ireland last year, exploring his family connections in Ballina and Dundalk.