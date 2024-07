A man who died tragically following an accident in county Roscommon on Thursday evening last is to be laid to rest today.

Pat McCrann, who was 50, died after a tyre exploded while working on the family farm in Sheepwalk in Frenchpark.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pat ran a tyre business locally, called Pat McCrann tyres.

He will be laid to rest later today in Tibohine new cemetery following Mass of the resurrection at 11:00am in St. Asicus’ Church, Frenchpark.