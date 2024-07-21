A woman has been confirmed deceased this evening (Sunday) following a drowning accident in Co. Mayo.
The victim, who is believed to be in her 40s, lost her life at the popular Old Head beach near Louisburgh.
She was wearing a wet suit when taken from the water.
It is believed she had been swimming.
The alarm was raised some time after 4:00 p.m.
Members of the local coastguard were amongst who attended at the scene and rendered assistance.
The body is being taken this evening to Mayo University Hospital.
A coroner has been notified and he has instructed that a post mortem will take place.
An inquest will be held in due course.