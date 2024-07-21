A woman has been confirmed deceased this evening (Sunday) following a drowning accident in Co. Mayo.

The victim, who is believed to be in her 40s, lost her life at the popular Old Head beach near Louisburgh.

She was wearing a wet suit when taken from the water.

It is believed she had been swimming.

The alarm was raised some time after 4:00 p.m.

Members of the local coastguard were amongst who attended at the scene and rendered assistance.

The body is being taken this evening to Mayo University Hospital.

A coroner has been notified and he has instructed that a post mortem will take place.

An inquest will be held in due course.