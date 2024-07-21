Joe Biden has pulled out of the 2024 presidential race.

Sky News reports in a development that sends the contest into unchartered territory, the US president announced he will no longer be seeking a second term.

Instead, another Democrat will now need to be chosen to face off against Republican nominee Donald Trump in November, in a race that has already been marked by tension, division and an assassination attempt.

During his presidency, Biden visited his ancestral home of Ballina last April which made worldwide headlines and brought thousands of people to the North Mayo town.