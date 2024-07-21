Local Authorities are set to be almost fully digital by the end of the decade.

Each one aims to have 90% of its services available online under a multi-million euro transformation of local government services.

The local Government Digital ICT Strategy 2030 aims to radically change how the public interacts with county councils.

National online local Government, including planning applications, licenses, permits, payments, community grants and motor tax – will be available at the touch of a button and accessible via mobile phones.

Mayo based Junior Minister Alan Dillon says this is a significant step forward for local government.

Minister Dillon has been telling Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew that this will improve how the public interact with their local authority.