A new investigation reveals former Bishop of Galway, Eamon Casey, was formally removed from public ministry by the Vatican, following allegations of child sexual abuse.

The latest revelations come in a documentary by RTE and the Irish Mail on Sunday, which is due to air tomorrow.

Bishop Casey was forced to resign in 1992 after he fathered a child with his distant American cousin, Annie Murphy.

However the Vatican restriction was never publicly disclosed until a statement was issued for tomorrow's broadcast.