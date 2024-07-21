A number of fire brigade crews are fought a blaze at an unoccupied house in Castlebar yesterday evening.

Large numbers of local residents turned out to watch as the fire fighting efforts continued throughout the night.

Turlough Road was closed to traffic for some time but the route has since reopened.

The house which went up in flames was once a family home but has been unoccupied for a number of years.

At the peak of the fire around half seven a large plume of smoke rose from the affected building.

The roof of the premises has been destroyed.

Gardai have begun an investigation.