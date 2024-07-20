Fianna Fáil Minister of State Dara Calleary TD has confirmed over €3.12 million worth of increased Cost of Business (COB) grants have been approved to over 1,500 small and medium sized SMEs in Mayo.

The Mayo TD also said his Department will begin paying the second €5,000 cash support for retail and hospitality businesses in the coming weeks.

The ICOB grants, which were announced as part of Budget 2024, aimed to assist small and medium businesses operating directly within a premises that is commercially rateable by a local authority.

The grants are intended to be paid at a rate of half the enterprise’s commercial rates bill in 2023 for firms paying up to €10,000 in rates.

For those paying between €10,000 and €30,000 in rates, they will receive a grant of €5,000.

This scheme has ended and any remaining payments will be made shortly.

Minister Calleary has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: