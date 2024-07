There are no plans to reopen the hydrotherapy pool in Cregg House until at least 2025.

That’s according to Sligo councillor Marie Casserly.

The matter was raised at the recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West.

She says there are also no plans to build a designated hydrotherapy centre in Sligo in the pipeline.

Cllr Casserly told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan that the service would benefit many families across the region: