Four people were brought to hospital yesterday following a road traffic collision in county Roscommon.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a two vehicle collision on the N61 near to Boyle yesterday evening at around 8:00pm.

Three women, two aged in their 20s and one in her 50s, and a man in his 60s were all brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Investigations are ongoing.