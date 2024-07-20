A man was airlifted to Mayo University Hospital earlier this week after a quad biking incident in the Westport area.

At 3:48pm on Wednesday last, Mayo Mountain Rescue were alerted by the National Ambulance Service to an issue where a male was injured in a quad accident on rough terrain near to Liscarney.

Local farmers and the man’s family helped in transporting Mayo Mountain Rescue team members and NAS paramedics to the casualty.

The Irish Coast Guard, Rescue 118, arrived at the scene and the man was airlifted to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar.

The mountain rescue team was stood down just before 5:00pm.

Mayo Mountain Rescue have wished the man a successful and speedy recovery.

The extent of his injuries are unknown.