Funeral details have been announced for the man who died tragically following an accident in county Roscommon on Thursday evening.

Pat McCrann, who was 50, died after a tyre exploded while working on the family farm in Sheepwalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pat ran a tyre business locallu, called Pat McCrann tyres.

He will be sadly missed by his parents, siblings, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Pat will repose at the Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark tomorrow (Sunday) evening from 5:00pm with removal to St. Asicus’ Church, Frenchpark arriving at 8:00pm.

Mass of the resurrection Monday at 11:00am followed by interment in Tibohine new cemetery.

The mass will be live streamed on the Sharkey Funeral Directors Facebook page.