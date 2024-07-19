The Winners’ Room in Lottery Headquarters has played home to big celebrations this week with three huge top prizes claimed by Mayo, Galway and Offaly winners.

A syndicate from the West were delighted to make the trip to Lotto HQ to pick up their €1 million cheque. The group won the top prize amount in last Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw after purchasing their winning ticket at Hoban’s Centra in Westport.

“Well, it’s safe to say not much work was done in the offices on Monday when we all realised we had won big”, said the head of the work syndicate, based in Co. Mayo. “We’ve been playing as a syndicate for about 3 years now and to say we were shocked and delighted is an understatement. We’re over the moon and have no immediate plans but all I can say is it’s a very nice cushion for everyone in the syndicate – in fact, it’s a super soft one!”

Last Saturday 13th July also saw a Galway player scoop the top prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw after purchasing their winning ticket at Duggan Supermarkets on the Renmore Road.

“I’ve been playing the Lottery with the exact same numbers since the very beginning of the Lottery, so almost 37 years. I always felt I could win but to be sitting here in the Winners room, it’s just a dream come true and it’s still hard to believe. All I know is it’s a wonderful feeling and a great piece of mind.”