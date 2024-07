The man who died in a tragic accident in Co Roscommon yesterday evening has been named locally as Pat McCrann.

He was working on the family farm in Sheepwalk, Frenchpark, when a tyre exploded, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old ran a tyre business in the area, called Pat McCrann Tyres.

Local Independent councillor Micheál Frain says the entire area is in shock.