Enoch Burke has failed to convince a High Court judge to hear his application to set aside a court order refraining him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School.

After spending a total of over 400 days in prison for refusing to obey the order, Mr. Burke was released a few weeks ago without having to purge his contempt.

His release coincided with the school’s summer holidays.

In today's ruling, the judge was of the view that the application fell far short of the truly exceptional circumstances in which it could be properly brought.

And less than 24 hours after he was ordered to pay the bill for his failed defamation action, a preliminary order for costs arising from this action was made against Mr. Burke.