Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to some customers in Cloonfad and surrounding areas in Co. Roscommon today.

Crews are on the ground working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers on the Ballinlough Loughglynn Public Water Supply.

Those affected include townlands west of Lowberry Cross including Meeltraun, Cloonfad village, 100 Acres, Clogher Upper, Derrylahan, Cornabanny, Swinefield, Fiddauns, Gorteenacammadil, Tonlegee ( in Mayo), Culkeen, Pollanalty, Ballinross, Mountdelvin, Moigh and surrounding areas.

Repair works are scheduled to take place until 4pm this evening, Friday, 19 July.

Uisce Éireann recommends that customers allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

We understand how disruptive bursts are and we regret the inconvenience caused. We would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work on repairs and restore the water supply as quickly as possible.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries.