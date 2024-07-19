Gardaí in Claremorris are appealing for information relating to a fatal road traffic collision on the N17 at Castlemacgarrett on the 16th May 2024 at 11:50am.

The woman who died in the fatal road traffic collision was German native Andrea Gornowicz.

In particular, Gardaí are interested in speaking to the owner of a small red Toyota which was travelling between Claremorris and Ballindine at the time of the collision.

Gardaí believe the driver of this vehicle may be in a position to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Claremorris on 0949372080, the Garda confidential line or any Garda Station.