Mayo County Council are currently inviting expressions of interest for consideration for the appointment of a chairperson of the new Local Community Safety Partnership (LCSP) for the county.

The LCSPs, will replace the Joint Policing Committee and have been piloted in Waterford, Longford, and Dublin’s North Inner City.

It will bring together a range of service providers and the community from across Mayo to examine and deliver on actions that will improve community safety in their localities.

The establishment of LCSPs nationwide is a key element of the Government’s community safety policy, which recognises that different localities have different challenges and needs and therefore require bespoke approaches and interventions to help people be and feel more secure in their communities.

They will be the primary structures through which the Government’s new approach to Community Safety will be delivered at a local level.

The new LCSP in Mayo will have a wider membership than the JPCs and will include residents, local councillors, community representatives, business and education representatives along with a range of public services including the HSE, Tusla, An Garda Síochána and Mayo County Council.

The role of the chairperson will be to lead the work of the Mayo Local Community Safety Partnership and find consensus among the members so that a tailored local community safety plan can be developed.

The chairperson will also be responsible for driving forward the implementation of the community safety plan so that it delivers tangible benefits in the community in the county.

The Chairperson will be responsible for the leadership of the LCSP and ensuring its effectiveness on all aspects of its role.

The Expression of Interest process is currently underway by Mayo County Council to identify a suitable person for the role and the closing date for expressions is Wednesday, July 31st at 5pm. Full details on this role available at: https://www.mayo.ie/community/participation/jpc or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .