A Louisburgh councillor has sought an update on the do not swim notice currently in place on Carowmore beach.

Councillor Chris Maxwell says the notice which has been in place for a week now was the result of an issue at the wastewater treatment plant.

He is looking for an update from Uisce Eireann on whether an upgrade of the current treatment plant is needed to ensure this doesn't happen again.

He is also looking for an update on the testing of the water at Carowmore beach.

Councillor Maxwell has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...

Midwest News has contacted Uisce Eireann for a statement and are awaiting a response.