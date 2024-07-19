The company behind an IT glitch affecting millions of Microsoft users worldwide says it's working on a fix.

Cyber security company, CrowdStrike says it's identified what went wrong with one of its Windows updates.

Millions of Microsoft users around the world were this morning greeted by the dreaded 'Blue Screen of Death', which indicates a fatal system error.

It was caused by a glitch on a Windows update caused by CrowdStrike - a company which provides third-party cyber security services to some Microsoft users, and which, until today, wouldn't have been widely known outside of tech circles.

In a statement, the company confirmed the problem is NOT a security incident or cyberattack, says the issue has been isolated, and a fix has been deployed.

The issue has been impacting airline passenger check-ins, bank payments, as well as some newsrooms and broadcasters.

The National Cyber Security Centre says all essential services in Ireland are operating normally, with no government IT currently affected.

Ryanair is advising passengers at Dublin Airport to arrive three hours ahead of their flights, as the 'third-party IT outage' is causing issues with check-ins and boarding passes.

Meanwhile Donal Healy from Ireland West Airport Knock told Midwest News there has been no major disruptions there this lunchtime...