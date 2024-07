A new support scheme for farmers in the suckler sector will open for applications in early August.

That's according to Deputy Michael Ring.

The 2024 Beef Welfare Scheme (BWS) will have a budget of €20m and include measures to enhance animal health and husbandry on suckler farms.

As with previous national schemes, eligible calves are those born to eligible suckler cows in the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

Deputy Ring has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...