A global cyber outage is affecting airlines, banks, newsrooms and even the London Stock Exchange.

Organisations in the UK, US, Australia and Singapore have been impacted by the outage which seems to be linked to Microsoft Windows and cybersecurity firm Cloudstrike.

Flights have been grounded in the US, airports in Europe, Australia and Singapore have been impacted while Sky News has been unable to broadcast since early this morning.

Business journalist Emmet Oliver says it doesn't appear to be a cyber-hacking, but a software issue.

Ryanair say they are experiencing issues with check in and booking flights.

They say if you have not checked in you can do so at the airport.

Ireland West Airport say so far today flights are operating as normal to and from the airport.