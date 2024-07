Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a fatal workplace accident at a premises in Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon on Thursday evening shortly after 7:00pm.



A male in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Roscommon. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.



The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.



A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court.