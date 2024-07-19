

Children waiting for spinal surgeries will be able to get their treatment overseas.



The Department of Health is understood to be finalising a number of outsourcing agreements with international hospitals.



Health Minister Stephen Donnelly flew to the United States in the past week to meet directly with clinicians and inspect the facilities.



An agreement has also been brokered with Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.



Families who elect to travel will have their accommodation and flights organised and paid for by the Department.