Uisce Éireann wishes to advise that it is aware of calls to our customer care centre regarding homes on the Roscommon Central Public Water Supply Scheme, where intermittent taste and odour issues are being reported.

This supply serves customers in Roscommon Town and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann is treating this matter with the utmost priority.

To date, all chemical and biological results on the supply are compliant with legislative requirements and additional sampling programmes are continuing.

We are currently investigating the source of the intermittent taste and odour issues and continue to test the water to determine the root cause

Uisce Éireann advises customers not to drink discoloured water. In the event of discolouration, running the tap for several minutes will usually restore water to a clear colour. The water is safe to drink once running clear. If the issue remains unresolved, we encourage customers to contact us directly.