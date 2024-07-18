The sixth National Inpatient Experience Survey is now underway at Mayo, Galway, Sligo and Roscommon University Hospitals.

This annual survey, the largest of its kind in Ireland, offers patients the opportunity to share their experiences of healthcare in our hospitals. It provides a picture of the safety and quality of care in Irish hospitals, as seen through the eyes of patients.

Almost 31,000 patients are eligible to participate in this year’s survey.

The survey has been offered to patients who were in hospital during the month of May last. It asks a total of 52 questions on topics such as admission to hospital, care and treatment on the ward, trust in hospital staff, respect and dignity, and discharge from hospital.

All patients aged over 16 years-of-age who spent 24 hours or more in Mayo, Galway, Roscommon or Sligo University Hospitals and were discharged during the month of May are eligible to participate in the survey.

Tracey O’Carroll is the Deputy Director of the National Inpatient Care Experience survey and she’s been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the importance of the information gathered in the survey...

To find out more about the survey, visit the website yourexperience.ie, or visit social media at Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.