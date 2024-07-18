The public are being advised that in the Caherlistrane area of county Galway this morning, people have been presenting at homes and farms offering “road services”.

They are offering cut price road chips and tar, and allege to have the supplies following their work with Galway County Council.

Local Fine Gael council Andrew Reddington is advising the public to be on alert and not to engage with these sellers, as he says he has contacted Galway county council this morning and it confirmed that they have not been working for the authority in the area.

The councillor says, these door to door suspicious sellers were in the same area, this time last year, and he says people should not engage with them and hopefully they will go away.

Their activities have been reported to the gardai and anyone who comes in contact with them are advised to report the details to the gardai.

Councillor Reddington says the activity is certainly suspicious…