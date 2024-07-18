Roscommon University Hospital is advising that due to an outbreak of COVID-19, access for visitors to St Coman’s Ward and St Teresa’s Ward is currently limited to compassionate grounds only.

Visiting to the affected wards should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager on the ward.

St Coman’s Ward - 090 6632223/5, St Teresa’s Ward - 090 6632253/2230

The hospital is appealing to the public not to visit the site if they have symptoms.

Visitors are advised that they must use the alcohol hand gels supplied as they enter and leave the hospital, face masks are also available for use throughout the hospital.

Roscommon University Hospital would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation at this time.