An extensive investigation is continuing into the deaths of around 850 wild Atlantic salmon in Sligo’s Ballisodare River.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is conducting a full environmental analysis within the catchment in an effort to investigate whether water quality issues may be contributing to the deaths.

So far, only adult salmon deaths have been recorded and no other fish species appear to be impacted by the reported fish kill.

The IFI is working closely with Ballisodare Fishing Club and other agencies to establish the cause of these deaths, including with the Marine Institute Fish Health Unit, and veterinarians from the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine who are assisting in the expert examination of the affected fish.