The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has awarded €10,000 each to two organisations in Mayo

This support, through the Heart of the Community Fund grant round, assists a diverse group of initiatives that strengthen communities.

The Mayo recipients of this year’s Heart of the Community Fund are Kinaffe National School, Swinford and Killala Community Council -Newstart.

The Heart of the Community Fund this year is awarding €930,000 ($1,000,000) to 93 community and voluntary organisations across the island of Ireland, and are made possible by generous philanthropic gifts and fundraising events of The Ireland Funds America.

Margaret Reilly, Principal, Kinaffe National School,one of the two Mayo recipients of the funding this year, says the generous funding provided by The Ireland Funds will be instrumental in creating a supportive and inclusive environment for refugee children at their school.

"Through comprehensive counselling, play therapies, sports training, and educational support, we have made significant strides in helping refugee children integrate into their new community.

"We remain committed to continuing this important work and are deeply grateful for the ongoing support that makes it possible. Thank you to The Ireland Funds for its continued trust and investment in our mission."

For more information about The Ireland Funds and the Heart of the Community Fund, visit The Ireland Funds website.