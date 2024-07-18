An Independent Mayo councillor is calling on the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien and Junior Minister Alan Dillon to create a fund for local authorities to address the repair of boundary walls in pyrite-impacted estates.

Cllr Mark Duffy brought the original motion before the monthly meeting of the Ballina Municipal District calling for the Minister and Junior Minister to address this issue.

Cllr Duffy said boundary walls within estates are causing particular concern as many of them are on public roads, footpaths and adjoining back gardens.

All six councillors in Ballina agreed they should bring this motion to the next main meeting as it is also relevant to other municipal districts in Mayo.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew...