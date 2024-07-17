The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association have welcomed the decision to allow farmers that are deemed to have received an overpayment in ACRES the option to have these monies recovered in their next ACRES payment as opposed to the ANC payment this September.

This decision was outlined to the farming organisation by Minister McConalogue yesterday.

These overpayments which currently impacting thousands of farmers is resulting from the issuing of an interim ACRES payment last Spring which saw farmers receive a flat-rate payment rather than a specific payment to each farm based on their habitat score and measures based actions.

INHFA President Vincent Roddy says yesterday’s development is a major move from the previous position outlined by the DAFM and for many farmers this move will alleviate concerns around cash-flow in September, where there are major demands at farming level and in many families, especially where there are children going back to school or attending college.

Vincent has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more details about what was agreed with the Minister yesterday...