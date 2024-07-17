Family friends of a Co. Mayo mother and son who died in a car crash in Pakistani last Thursday have been speaking for the first time about the immense sense of loss felt by the Pakistani and local community in their adopted Ballinrobe.

They also explained that Nasreem Shafiq, aged 55, and her 18-year-old son, Umar, were laid to rest within hours of the tragedy in keeping with the funeral rites of their Islamic faith.

Nasreem’s husband, Mohammed, who survived the impact had been on a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudia Arabia about a week before they travelled to Tariqabad, Faisalabad, where the tragedy occurred last Thursday.

Umar, who completed the Leaving Certificate at Ballinrobe Community School last month, did not accompany his parents to Saudi Arabia but joined them later for what was intended as a family holiday in Pakistan.

Nasreem was a front seat passenger while Umar was in the rear seat of the car driven by Mohammed which collided with a bus.

Mohammed was a valued employee of Jennings’ Meats, Ballinrobe, and he and his family were held in high standing in their adopted town.

According to Ballinrobe based Tahir Shafiq, Mohammed is out of hospital but on medical advice won’t be fit to return home to Ballinrobe for six weeks or more.

A book of condolences has been opened in the oratory of Ballinrobe Community School; where Umar was highly regarded as a pupil.

The book of condolences has been open every day this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

A steady flow of people, including Umar’s former classmates, and players and supporters of Ballinrobe Athletic Football Club, have been signing gathering since Monday to sign the condolence book.

Umar was an outstanding soccer goalkeeper and was predicted to have a bright future as a player.

William Culkeen, principal of Ballinrobe Community School, described Umar as “a model pupil, hardworking, dedicated and popular with both students and staff”.

Mr. Culkeen continued: “His entire family have been highly regarded in this town”.