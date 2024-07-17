It's believed Taylor Swift visited Achill Island during her trip to Ireland for The Eras Tour.



Swift has praised the beauty of the area in the past after watching The Banshees of Inisherin, and said she wanted to go and see it for herself.



The Connaght Telegraph reports she enjoyed a low-key holiday on the Mayo island last month, visiting Cloughmore, where the fictional JJ Devine's Pub from the Banshees film was built, along with Slievemore, Dugort, and Keem Bay.



Achill Tourism says news of Taylor’s visit has brought much excitement to the area and stars visit the area regularly.

Achill Tourism Manager Chris McCarthy says it’s great news for the Island.