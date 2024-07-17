445 patients were waiting for a bed at Irish hospitals this morning.



The INMO's Trolleywatch figures show 327 patients were waiting in emergency departments, while 118 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.



102 of those patients were based in University Hospital Limerick, 54 at University Hospital Galway and 44 at Sligo University Hospital.

Elsewhere, in this region there are twelve patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital.



The INMO are also highlighting the fact there were 6 children on trolleys today.