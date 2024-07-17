Maria Walsh MEP is to be appointed to the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee (AGRI) for the 2024-2029 term, leading on agriculture policy for Fine Gael in Europe.

Maria Walsh MEP will also be appointed to the Regional Development (REGI) and Justice & Home Affairs (LIBE) committees. MEP Walsh will serve as a full member of the Agriculture Committee, and will be a substitute member of the Regional Development and Justice & Home Affairs committees.

MEP Walsh says she is looking forward to working with colleagues on the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee.