The Galway IFA County Executive are holding an on-farm meeting to discuss where the Nature Restoration Law will impact farming in the county going forward.

The meeting takes place this evening on the farm of Micheal Haverty Clonberne at 6:30 pm.

Galway IFA County Chairman Stephen Canavan along with the County Executive have organised the meeting with the view of informing their members of the implications the NRL will have.

Speakers from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) IFA and Farm Peat will address the meeting.

IFA President Francie Gorman will also attend the meeting.

he IFA County extends an invitation to all farmers to attend the meeting which takes place this evening on the farm of Micheal Haverty at 6:30pm. Eircode H54AD70. Refreshments afterwards in The Country Inn Clonberne.