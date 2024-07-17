Superstar Taylor Swift enjoyed a ‘low key’ trip to Achill Island during the visit to Ireland as part of The Eras Tour.

During her downtime from performing three sell out shows at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the singer paid a quick visit to Achill Island in County Mayo.

Taylor had previously expressed her admiration for the area after the watching Oscar-nominated film, The Banshee of Inisherin, and said she wanted to visit and see it for herself.

During a Variety interview with writer/director Martin McDonagh, Swift called for the temporary pub which was built for the film to be installed on a permanent basis.

“The pub that you built. It just blew my mind that that was something you built. It looked like it had been there forever,” Swift said at the time.

However, it now seems that she was true to her word as The Connaught Telegraph has reported that Taylor visited Cloughmore, where the fictional JJ Devine's Pub, the location of many of the scenes of the film were shot, was built.

She also visited Slievemore, Dugort, Dooagh and Keem Bay.