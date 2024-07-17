There is a change of regime in relation to pick up points on the Local Link services in Connemara/South Mayo.

That news has been confirmed by Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O Cuiv who says this is a welcome decision and will see the patronage of the services increase dramatically leading to even more services on these routes.

Up until now the buses only stopped at fixed stops some of which are up to 14km apart.

Deputy O Cuiv says this was reducing the use of these new services to locals as well as reducing the patronage of them.

At present there are two Link Services in Connemara – An Cheathrú Rua to Clifden and An Cheathrú Rua to Claremorris.

These services are also designed to dovetail with other services to Galway.

After a long campaign about the limited benefit of the services as the bus services were so far apart Deputy O Cuiv has now been informed by Local Link that the buses will stop to pick up passengers and let them alight outside of fixed stops as long as it is safe to do so, and that the passenger is visible to the driver.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.